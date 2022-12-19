Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022.

Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive.

Aaron graduated from Oil City High School in 2008.

Aaron loved anything and everything.

He would try or do anything at least once.

He loved anything outdoors, like hunting, fishing, kayaking, boating, fires, sledding, stone skipping, playing with his dog, anything outdoors he did.

He was a pro stone skipper and did many competitions including the Rock and River fest in Franklin, he recently had traveled to Vermont for a competition.

Aaron won 2nd place in pro stone skippers at the Rock and River Fest this past year.

He was an avid fisherman and loved to fish at Two Mile Lake.

He made many friends and regulars at Famoore’s as their head cook.

Most of all Aaron loved his family and friends, he did anything he could for the people he loved.

Aaron was enthusiastic about life and bad days were rare.

He was always laughing and smiling.

He left this life like he did everything else, with enthusiasm and strength.

Surviving are his parents, Joe and Angel, two sisters, Sammantha Willmeth, Brandi McCracken and significant other Samuel Civerella and his son, whom Aaron loved as a nephew, a brother, Joel McCracken, and Aaron’s fur baby, Remmington, all of Oil City.

Also Surviving are aunts and uncles, Patrick Renninger of Meadville, Craig Renninger of Oil City, Jamie McCracken and significant other Matt Robinson of Virginia, and Phil Aubuchon and wife Kristi of Missouri, and special friends Isaak Craig of Oil City and Katie Hindermen and her three daughters, whom Aaron loved as nieces, of Oil City, and a special niece, Amora Rose of Oil City.

In addition, many loved family and friends survive.

Preceding Aaron in death are his paternal grandparents James and Rose McCracken, his maternal grandparents Jack and Carmen Malone, an uncle Mark Renninger, and special ‘uncle’ Chris Mansfield, and an uncle Michael Renninger, who passed as an infant.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Aaron’s name to The Reinsel Funeral Home to help defray expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

