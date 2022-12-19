Area Man Charged With Fleeing Police Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who fled police during an attempted traffic stop is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 49-year-old Shane William Young, of Butler, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, at 1:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Young faces the following charges:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3



– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Provide Aid, Felony 3– Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Officer, Felony 3– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 2– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Reg Plate, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Fail To Keep Right, Summary– Exceed 55 Mph In Other Loc By 35 Mph, Summary– Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

The above charges stemmed from an unrelated traffic stop that led to Young’s arrest regarding a terminated police pursuit that occurred earlier this month in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 1, a PSP Clarion Trooper on stationary patrol witnessed a silver Pontiac Grand Prix traveling west on State Route 368 in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The vehicle was operated by a bald white male with multiple tattoos on his left arm. Upon running the registration plate, it was discovered that it belonged to a Ford sedan, not a Pontiac Grand Prix. Upon activating emergency lights, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but it began to flee at a high rate of speed, the complaint states.

A vehicle pursuit ensued; however, it was terminated in the area of Cherry Run Road and Thompson Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, due to the reckless nature of the driver and that the vehicles were approaching a residential area around Rimersburg Borough, the complaint indicates.

The subject vehicle was then witnessed traveling at a high rate of speed on Traister Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, approximately 15 minutes after the pursuit was terminated, the complaint notes.

On December 2, around 9:39 a.m., police were on patrol at the intersection of Route 368 and State Route 268 in Parker City, Armstrong County, when a trooper witnessed a dark gray Ford Super Duty pickup with an expired registration sticker.

A rear middle passenger of the vehicle identified himself as Jason Prementine, but “did not know his SSN.” When the subject took his hat off, he “appeared to be the operator of the fleeing vehicle from the day before and did not look like Prementine,” the complaint states.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the subject was Shane William Young and that he had multiple warrants in Butler County, according to the complaint.

Another passenger, who allegedly provided a false name, as well, was eventually identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Virginia Young, of Glassport, Pa. She was wanted for aggravated assault and related warrants and was with Shane Young during the pursuit on December 1, the complaint notes.

Police questioned the operator of the vehicle—a known male—and asked what his relationship was with the Youngs. The male stated that their vehicle broke down the day before, and they stayed overnight. He also related that it was a silver vehicle, but did not know what kind it was, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Shane Young told police that the car belonged to him, but he stole the plate from a vehicle in a parking lot. Police then recovered the vehicle in Madison Township and confirmed that it belonged to Shane Young.

Young told police he ran because he had warrants and made a mistake, the complaint indicates.

He was charged on December 9 in front of Judge Miller.

Case against Jennifer Young

PSP Clarion filed the following charges against Jennifer Young in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office on December 7, 2022:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on February 8 with Judge Owen presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.