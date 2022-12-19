Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Parmesan Baked Potatoes

You will be amazed at how this simple recipe makes potatoes taste so good!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter, melted

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese



8 medium unpeeled red potatoes (about 2-3/4 pounds), halved lengthwise

Directions

-Pour butter into a 13×9-in. baking pan. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over butter. Place potatoes with cut sides down over cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 40-45 minutes or until tender.

