 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Legion Riders Give Back to Veterans

Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

20221213_175640SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) — The Legion Riders of the American Legion Post 066 recently delivered Christmas presents local veterans who are living in community agencies.

The Riders fund this through annual raffles, notably a Harley Fat Boy raffle that is conducted at the Antler Club in Lucinda every September.

The Harley raffle, while popular, was suspended over the past two years due to a variety of issues. There were several smaller items offered, notably a top-end Blackstone grill combined with a $500 gift certificate to Hollenbaugh’s Meats.

Vets were asked to fill out a “wish list” of things they would like to have, and after doing a mass shopping expedition, the Riders met at the Legion on Tuesday, December 13, to wrap and bundle the presents for delivery.

20221213_192645

Participating agencies included Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, and VA Butler Health Care.

More information about past and future events is available on the Legion Riders Facebook page.

20221213_191003

20221213_175648

20221213_175614


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.