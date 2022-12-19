Clarion Legion Riders Give Back to Veterans

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) — The Legion Riders of the American Legion Post 066 recently delivered Christmas presents local veterans who are living in community agencies.

The Riders fund this through annual raffles, notably a Harley Fat Boy raffle that is conducted at the Antler Club in Lucinda every September.

The Harley raffle, while popular, was suspended over the past two years due to a variety of issues. There were several smaller items offered, notably a top-end Blackstone grill combined with a $500 gift certificate to Hollenbaugh’s Meats.

Vets were asked to fill out a “wish list” of things they would like to have, and after doing a mass shopping expedition, the Riders met at the Legion on Tuesday, December 13, to wrap and bundle the presents for delivery.

Participating agencies included Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, and VA Butler Health Care.

More information about past and future events is available on the Legion Riders Facebook page.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.