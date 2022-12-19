Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 16, 2022.

She was born August 7, 1941, at home in Pinegrove Township, the daughter of the late Wilbert and Vera Albaugh Shepard.

A lifelong resident of Venango Country, she attended Cranberry High School where during her junior year in 1958 she met the love of her life Daniel James Lutz.

Edna was introduced to Dan on a blind date by her best friend Sally Shaw Connors who was dating Dan’s best friend Joe Connors.

The two hit it off and went on to marry May 25, 1963, enjoying nearly 60 years of wedded bliss.

In addition to her husband Dan, Edna is survived by four children, Kimberly Lutz Felmlee and her husband Luke of Cranberry, Edward Lutz and his wife Chin of Manalapan, NJ, Timothy Lutz and his wife Joann of Oil City, and Stacey Lutz McCain and her husband James of Seneca.

She was also known as Grandma to her eight surviving grandchildren, Megan, Abigail, Danny, Jamie, Daniel, Weishan, Erin, and Courtney.

She was GiGi to her four surviving great grandchildren, Jamison, Adeline, Luca, & Stella.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are two children, Judith Lutz and James Lutz.

Edna was a selfless mother, always putting the needs of her family above her own.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life, especially Abigail, Danny, and Jamie whom she saw nearly daily.

She loved to play board games and cards with her grandchildren while spoiling them.

Edna loved kids, volunteering at the St Stephens grade school cafeteria and church for many years.

She was proud of her children’s accomplishments and would sometimes joke that they did very well coming from a mother who attended a one room grade school.

Edna worked at Grants Department Store during High School.

She went on to work in the billing department at Wolfs Head Motor Oil after graduation.

She became an accomplished homemaker after marriage, keeping up two warm and inviting homes.

She resided at the Lutz homestead on Riverside Drive during the school year and enjoyed summers at the family farm on McPherson Road.

Edna was the matriarch of the family, hosting Christmas, Easter, & Thanksgiving dinners as well as countless birthday parties & celebrations.

A member of St. Stephen Parish since 1963, she embraced the Catholic faith in her life.

She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, bingo, country music, 50’s music, Elvis, watching General Hospital, cooking, baking, gardening, yard work, & her flower beds.

She was also an avid reader and enjoyed relaxing in her favorite chair with her Kindle, iPad, or iPhone. Edna was young at heart and learned to use Facebook & Facetime to keep in touch with family and friends in later years.

She was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club where she looked forward to catching up with friends over food and drink.

Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral home one Monday, December 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Church, part of St. Joseph parish, with the Rev. John Miller, pastor, presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden in Cranberry.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.