Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Other Area Agencies Participate in ‘Shop With a Cop’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Sheriff’s office hosted the 10th annual “Shop with a Cop” program on Sunday, December 18.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Local families experiencing economic hardships can’t always provide their children with their own celebration of Christmas. The “Shop with a Cop” program joins these underprivileged children with local law enforcement, providing the children with money to shop for Christmas presents like clothing and toys for themselves.

The children were picked up at a designated location and transported to Walmart for their shopping experience. The children were each given a $100.00 allowance for shopping. The group met for dinner with the children before returning them back to the designated location.

The families of each of these children also received a gift certificate to a local grocery store for their holiday meal.

The program is a non-profit charitable endeavor that is sponsored by the Forest County Sheriff’s office.

Other agencies taking part on Sunday were Marienville-based State Police, Clarion University Police Department, Clarion County District Attorney’s Office, Clarion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department.

Last year, the program was able to help 48 kids from 39 families.

If you are interested in donating to the program, please send your monetary donation in the form of a check or money order payable to Forest County Sheriff’s Office/Special Programs, 526 Elm Street, Box #9, Tionesta, PA 16353. Please make the notation of “Shop with a Cop” in the memo line.

