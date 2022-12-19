Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Collins House.

He was born on November 6, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Emery and Edna (Couch) Boughner.

He married the love of his life, the former, Ruth Anne Carson on August 5, 1960.

They spent every day of 62 years together.

Jerry joined the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department in July of 1953.

His Community soon became his priority as he volunteered many hours.

He was a member of the CVFD for over fifty-eight years; twenty-eight years as Fire Chief.

He was a member of the Venango County Fireman’s Association and Chief Fireman’s Association.

He was present to help with Fire School and wanted to make sure his crew was safe.

He served as a Forest Fire Warden.

He was honored that he was asked to be Grand Marshall for Cooperstown Parade in 1997.

He later was the Vice President for Utica Volunteer Fire Department.

He was also a former member of the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Cooperstown.

He was owner and operator of Eclipse Electric where he and his son Jerry Jr. enjoyed serving the people of Franklin and surrounding areas.

He retired from this work in the summer of 2020.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; his daughters, Leanne Prichard and her husband, Tom of Franklin and Lauren Osgood of Cooperstown; his daughter-in-law, Denise Boughner of Cooperstown; his grandchildren who lovingly called him Papa, John Prichard of Franklin, Tiffany Mitcham and her husband, David of Franklin, and Carly Boughner of Marianville; his great-grandchildren who called him “Big Papa”, Kamdin and Kinslee Mitcham; his brothers, Wesley Boughner and his wife, Janet, Richard Boughner and his wife, Betty, and Byron Boughner and his wife, Cynthia all of Cooperstown; his sister-in-law, Beth Gordon of Franklin, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Gerald B. Boughner, Jr.; his son-in-law, Stephen D. Osgood; an infant brother, Edwin W. Boughner; his brothers, Rev. Robert E. Boughner and Eugene C. Boughner; his sister, Beverly Potter and her husband, Howard; his nieces, Tamara Boughner and Judy Boughner; and his nephew, Donald E. Boughner.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Venango County VNA Hospice and The Collins House staff.

They treated Jerry with love.

He loved and teased them as if they were his family.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 156 Cooperstown Dempseytown Rd, Cooperstown, PA 16317, at 4pm with Pastor Randy Kightlinger, officiating.

There will be visitation starting at 3pm. prior to the service, and fellowship meal to follow.

Jerry will be laid to rest in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to any local fire department and/or Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jerry’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.