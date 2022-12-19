Ivan E. Ogle, a former resident of Mayo, MD, passed away on December 3, 2022, from complications related to Covid-19.

He was 93 years old.

He was born January 4, 1929, in Oil City, PA, the son of the late Max and Hazel Ogle.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and served honorably for 20 years.

He retired at the rank of 1st class dental technician.

After his retirement from the Navy, he joined Dealy Dental Company and worked as a dental equipment installer and repairman for another 20 years.

He met and married the love is his life, Ellen E. Gray in 1950.

They enjoyed 64 years together until her death in 2014.

Ivan also served four terms as the President of the Annapolis Fleet Reserve Club in Annapolis, MD.

He and Ellen enjoyed varied activities such as bowling, shuffleboard, and square dancing.

Ivan was an avid golfer who enjoyed spending time on the links with friends and watching golf matches to get pointers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; his brothers, Max and Ted; his sisters, Ella, Elizabeth, Patricia, and Avis; and his son, Mike Ogle.

He is survived by his children, Pat Ogle (Kathy) of Annapolis, Kate Yeager (Bill) of Queen Anne, Kristine Smith (Bowie) of Easton; his daughter-in-law, Betsy Ogle of Hickory, NC; his sister, Retha Bickel; his grandchildren, Keldie, Jennifer, Liz, Amy, Jeffrey, Erin, Caroline, and Brad; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to The Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins St., Easton, MD 21601.

