Late Rally Falls Short as Golden Eagles Lose to Millersville

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team shot well from long range but were unable to keep pace with Millersville on Sunday afternoon, falling by a 72-62 score to the Marauders in Tippin Gym.

Clarion was effective from beyond the three-point arc, going 9-of-22 (.409) from the land of plenty to help keep Millersville within arms reach. In fact, the Golden Eagles cut the deficit to a short three-possession edge late in the contest, pulling within 64-57 after a three-pointer with Mekhi Reynolds at the 3:44 mark.

It was still a three-possession game just over a minute later, when Justice Easter banged home a trey to make it 69-61.

The Marauders endured a scoreless drought that ran from the 2:44 mark until there was under a minute remaining, but good rebounding by Millersville kept the Golden Eagles to just two possessions themselves in that span. Ryan Davis finished off an and-one with 59 seconds remaining to put the lead back into double-digits.

Reynolds scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including a 4-of-8 mark from three-point range. Fray Nguimbi recorded his first career double-double and the second double-digit rebound game of the season, pulling down a game-high 13 boards to go with 12 points. Gerald Jarmon contributed 14 points, while Easter scored nine off the bench.

The Golden Eagles brought some juice into the opening minutes of action, with Nguimbi scoring each of the team’s first two baskets to give Clarion a lead. Millersville eventually pulled even at 8-8, but Jarmon broke that deadlock with a three-pointer at the 12:41 mark. That led to an 8-0 run that included an old-fashioned three-point play by Easter and a midrange jumper by Reynolds that made it 19-13.

Reynolds put Clarion ahead 25-23 with a trey at the 5:40 mark, but the Marauders closed the first half on a 13-6 run to build a 36-31 edge at the half.

Millersville’s edge reached 12 points midway through the second half and eventually touched 15 points late, but Clarion embarked on another 8-0 run to cut the lead down. Nguimbi finished off an and-one to make it 64-54, and Reynolds made a three-pointer just before the four-minute media timeout to make it a 64-57 game.

