Local Man Involved in Rollover Crash on Blue Jay Creek Road

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2008 Ford Econoline E350 driven by 40-year-old Guy E. Flick, of Tionesta, was traveling south when the vehicle began to fish tail as it was traveling uphill.

The vehicle then spun approximately 180 degrees before striking an embankment and rolling onto its roof.

Flick was using a seat belt and was not injured.

