Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at The Collins House.

She was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Joseph F. and Alice V. (Downing) Clark.

Patricia attended St. Petersburg Richland Consolidate High School where she was well loved.

She married, the love of her life, Wilbur R. VanZandt on September 22, 1956.

Together they raised three beautiful children and celebrated sixty-six wonderful years of marriage this year.

Wilbur will miss his beloved wife greatly.

She was a hard working woman in the home and outside of it.

Through the years, Patricia was employed by Walker Dairy, Mr. Donut, and Long John Silvers in Franklin.

She also taught Sunday School at the 7th Street First Church of God where she was a faithful member.

She was a dedicated NASCAR fan; loving to watch the races in person and on TV.

Her favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Kyle Busch.

In addition to NASCAR, Patricia was a big football and WWE wrestling fan.

Patricia enjoyed putting puzzles together and doing needlework.

She was especially fond of quilting.

She adored ceramic angels and over the years curated a large collection.

She also loved driving cars for dealerships with Wilbur.

She had a special place in her heart for dogs and owned many throughout her lifetime.

Her favorite and last dog was a Shih Tzu named Roman Reigns.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, her sons, Ronald D. VanZandt, Sr. and his wife, Betty and Daniel J. VanZandt and his fiance, Dani Zacherl; her grandson, Ronald D. VanZandt, Jr. and his wife, Tammy; her great-grandchildren, Steven L. VanZandt and Chloe A. VanZandt; and her siblings, Barbara J. Seigworth, Fredrick E. Clark, Millicent J. Hart, Belinda P. Thompson, and Kenneth R. Clark.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her son, Steven L. VanZandt; and her siblings, Cecil M. Clark, Mary E. Clark, Karen J. Miller, Joseph D. Clark, and Laurie F. Parker.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 from 1pm – 3pm and 5pm to 7pm.

A funeral service for Patricia will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home at 11am with Retired Rev. James Leichliter and Pastor David Burkett of the Franklin First Church of God, co-officiating.

Patricia will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Patricia’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

