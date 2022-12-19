Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 949

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Heath Township last week.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Friday, December 16, the crash happened around 10:09 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on State Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 84-year-old Ronald E. Layhew, of Youngstown, Ohio, was traveling north when he lost control of his 2012 Nissan Altima while attempting to navigate a turn.

Layhew’s vehicle slid off the road due to slush that was on the roadway, resulting in a flat tire and other disabling damage.

Layhew was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.