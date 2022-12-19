 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 949

Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police CarHEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Heath Township last week.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Friday, December 16, the crash happened around 10:09 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on State Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 84-year-old Ronald E. Layhew, of Youngstown, Ohio, was traveling north when he lost control of his 2012 Nissan Altima while attempting to navigate a turn.

Layhew’s vehicle slid off the road due to slush that was on the roadway, resulting in a flat tire and other disabling damage.

Layhew was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by East Main Towing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.