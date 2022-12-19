 

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy

Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TeP5f7k5STwspRobert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War.

Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy.

They enjoyed spending time together in fellowship at church, time with family, bowling, walking the trails and senior center.

Bob is survived by his wife, Audrey (Rummel/Hopper) McElravy, four children: Dianne Wilson (Rob) of Delaware, OH, David McElravy (Gerry) of Indiana, PA, Jacqueline Schenk of Mechanicsville, NY, Hydee Weis (David) of Canton, Ga; four stepchildren: Lisa LaBossiere (Rich) and Beth Kirkwood, Harold Hopper (Tracy) and Brian Hopper (Bridget), 14 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandson and sister Julia Himes (Leroy).

Bob was preceded in death by his late wife Keitha Mae (Smith) McElravy, his mother Florence Mae (Wolfe) McElravy, father, Brady Craig McElravy, brothers Ray McElravy and Richard McElravy.

Family and friends will be received Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips and Pastor David Westover officiating.

Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post #354 of the New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


