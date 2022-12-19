Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on December 13, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie.

He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Inc.

