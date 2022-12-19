CLIENT REVIEW: Clarion Hospital EMS Ambulance Continues Serving 750 Square Miles

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital EMS Ambulance responds daily to the community in its over 750 square mile coverage area.

(Pictured above: Paramedic Don Hosey, Director of BHS Clarion Hospital EMS. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

“We’re still conducting our daily business,” Don Hosey told exploreClarion.com.

Hosey has been an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) technician for 25 years, including 20 years in one capacity or another at Clarion Hospital, now part of Butler Health System (BHS).

“We’re getting things done. The hospital still invests money in our system. and we bought a new ambulance this year. We have a LifeNet service that can transmit EKGs from the field to the hospital if the paramedic wants to consult with a doctor.”

An important goal of BHS is also to recruit individuals to work in the EMS System. EMS is a field that is in need of employees throughout the state.

It’s a statewide problem, not only in Clarion County.

“We want to recruit people,” Hosey said. “EMS is a career path. If you don’t know what you’re doing as a career, maybe you want a medical field career. If you want someplace to start, you could take an EMT class. We have an agreement with PennWest Clarion where we’re holding our EMT classes, and they have been really helpful. The nursing program is housed in Ralston Hall on campus.”

Tuition reimbursements are available.

“Over the years, I’ve had a few Physician Assistant (PA) students that were trying to get into a PA program. They came to work for me because they got their EMT as a resume builder, and then they started to work for me, and I loved it. You could see their growth in healthcare. They got more comfortable with patients and different scenarios and situations.”

According to Hosey, a full-time paramedic class, or an accelerated course, is about 11 months of intensive training.

Another aspect to consider is that paramedic programs are not in our local area. Students go to Indiana, Pittsburgh, or Emergycare in Erie.

“One of the problems–no matter what we do–is manpower. I could hire four full-time EMTs today and four medics, but they’re not there to hire. Becoming a paramedic is a longer process than becoming an EMT.

“We require two people at all times on the trucks, 24-7/365. The more trucks you demand, the more your cost goes up.”

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

While more people are needed to enter the business, more sustainable funding is needed. Ambulance services whether they are non-profit or for-profit, don’t get enough insurance reimbursements to cover the cost of services, according to Hosey.

“The overhead and the reimbursements are the same whether you own a service for profit or non-profit, and we get paid the same. Reimbursement is going to get turned around, and I’ve worked closely with a lot of folks over the years, whether it be representatives and senators and legislators, and those folks that make the decisions in Harrisburg are trying to get a positive change. It’s a difficult path.”

Hosey explained that according to the state code, each municipality is responsible for designating Primary Fire, EMS, and Police providers.

“The way the municipal codes are written, it’s all based on the smallest form of government which is a municipality,” Hosey said. “Unfortunately, unless they change laws at the state level, Clarion County Commissioners really can’t do anything except encourage them.”

Hosey said more residents need to be aware of the community and the challenges it faces to provide EMS services for the greater good and carry that message to municipal leaders.

“We need to encourage municipal leaders, or the folks that live in these municipalities to urge support. Some people are not really aware of what we do or how we do it.”

Every ambulance service has a backup through Clarion County 9-1-1. The system first notifies the primary ambulance service for a municipality for emergency calls, and if that ambulance service is unavailable, the next backup service is notified. Oftentimes, but not always, Clarion Hospital EMS is the backup.

According to Emmco.org, a non-profit regional EMS council, there are only 24 registered paramedics who live in Clarion County. Emmco.org did not indicate which county the paramedics are employed in.

For more information on Clarion Hospital’s Emergency Medical Services, click here.

