Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Massage Giveaway Continues

Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

spine & extremities1CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion is giving away two 90-minute massages each week now through Christmas.

Every Monday, exploreClarion.com will be posting a weekly giveaway with Spine & Extremities Center on our Facebook page for two lucky people to win a 90-minute massage and a Sweet Basil gift card.

Here’s How to Enter:

1. Like exploreClarion.com on Facebook.

2. Like Spine & Extremities Center on Facebook.
3. Like Sweet Basil on Facebook.
4. Share the giveaway post on exploreClarion.com’s Page.
5. Comment on the giveaway post.

Follow the directions above to enter. Both winners will be announced on Sunday.

Each week is a different giveaway. Be sure to enter this week to increase your chances of winning!

Twelve total winners will be drawn.

Giveaway Dates:

– Monday, November 14th
– Monday, November 21st
– Monday, November 28th
– Monday, December 5th
– Monday, December 12th
– Monday, December 19th

