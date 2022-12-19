SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Announces New Year’s Eve Specials, Holiday Hours!
Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Restaurant has announced their holiday hours and New Year’s Eve Specials!
Holiday Hours:
Saturday, December 24, Christmas Eve: Closing at 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 25, Christmas: CLOSED
Monday, December 26, through Saturday, December 31, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 1, New Year’s Day: CLOSED
Monday, January 2, Employee Christmas Party: CLOSED
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar will be running the special menu items in conjunction with their regular menu during the restaurant’s normal hours from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The restaurant is not taking reservations; it is on a first come first serve basis.
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
