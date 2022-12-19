Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA.

He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis.

James was a proud United States Navy Veteran.

James served his family, his community and his country with love and aloha.

To know James was to love him and once you were a friend, you were family.

He married the love of his life, the former Jessie Wheeler on July 1, 2006.

They celebrated sixteen wonderful years together earlier this year.

Jessie survives and will miss her loving husband greatly.

James was a proud member of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

He also held memberships with the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328, where he held the position of Trustee, Franklin Moose #83, and the Franklin Vets Club.

James enjoyed participating in the Venango County Men’s Softball League.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife and his daughters, Cheyenne, Makenna, and Jada Reavis all of Polk.

He was exceptionally proud of his daughters and loved being their father!

He is futher survived by his grandchildren, Gianna and Josiah Reavis of Polk; his brothers, Douglas Reavis and his wife, Jen and Tyson Reavis and his wife, Danielle all of HI; his sister, Teresa Reavis of HI; as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his sister, Angela Vicario and his step-father, Ivan Farinas.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, PA, 16323, from 3pm to 7pm.

A funeral service for James will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323, at 11 am with Pastor Brad Riddle and Pastor Jason Peterson, both of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, co-officiating.

James’ funeral service will be live streamed on the AAUB Church Youtube channel and AAUB Church Facebook page.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in James’ memory to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard or the Franklin Red and Black Club.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on James’ Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

