WINNING WARRIORS: Moniteau Boys Off to Promising Start Thanks to Freshman Point Guard, Balanced Scoring and Team Chemistry



WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — During the summer, Andrew Zepeda wasn’t sure where he stood coming in as a freshman on the Moniteau boys basketball team.

But Warriors’ coach Mike Jewart certainly did.

(Pictured above, Moniteau junior Aydan Jackson, left, and freshman Andrew Zepeda)

“I saw him last year as an eighth-grader and, actually, I thought he was in ninth grade,” Jewart said. “I thought he was going to contribute and then I found out he wasn’t even in high school. This summer, I saw what he brought to the floor and what he brings to the table. The kids get excited about what he can do.”

What he can do is quite a lot.

Zepeda is just different.

Rarely can a high school point guard do the some of things that the 5-foot-10 Zepeda can do on the floor with jaw-dropping displays of ball-handling and passing.

Zepeda is also scoring for Moniteau, helping the balanced Warriors get off to a strong start this season.

Zepeda, though, didn’t think he would make such an immediate impact after a summer of basketball that filled him with some doubts.

“To be honest, I thought I only played OK this summer,” Zepeda said. “I think I’ve been improving a lot.”

Jewart, though, didn’t share the same assessment. The coach though Zepeda played quite well and was eager to see what he could do when the season started.

He hasn’t been disappointed.

Zepeda is one of four Moniteau players averaging in double figures this season at 12.7 per game. Aydan Jackson leads the team at 14 points per contest. David Dessicino (11.7) and Chasen Delarosa-Rugg (10) round out that group.

The Warriors are also getting tons of help from a deep bench.

Jackson, though, has shined, shooting a staggering 80% from the floor. He’s also been clutch a the line.

A lanky 6-foot-1, the junior guard/forward has made a huge leap from where he was last season.

“He’s realizing now he can score,” Jewart said. “He’s just so hard to guard because he’s a bigger kid and he has the ability to handle the basketball. He can finish with either hand at the rim.”

Dessicino, at 6-5, has been a force on the boards. Delarosa-Rugg can pile up points in a hurry.

It’s been a refreshing start for the Warriors, who struggled most of last season, finishing with just four wins.

They have three already in 2021-22.

“It’s early. We’re gonna have some bumps,” Jewart said. “The biggest thing is us being able to maintain this through those bumps. I think this team has the ability to do that.”

They already have.

The season did not get off to a good start with a 70-47 loss to Clarion-Limestone.

It was a quick eye-opener for Moniteau.

It was also an early test of the resolve of the Warriors — one Jewart was curious to see if his team could pass.

Moniteau (3-1) bounced back with a 65-53 win over Keystone.

“They got out there and I don’t think they realized how physical the game was going to be,” Jewart said. “After that, our next practice was phenomenal and I was was very pleased with our effort at Keystone. I like the make up of this team. We’ve done a lot to try to change the culture down here and they’re buying it. So, hopefully, that carries through the rest of the season and into next year and the following years.”

Jackson said he can feel the difference with this group.

“We’re working and learning how to play together,” Jackson said. “We’re building teamwork.”

That has extended off the floor.

“If someone gets an and-one, for instance, we’ll all explode off the bench,” Jackson said. “Or if a good pass leads to a basket, or someone gets a steal on defense, we all het excited for each other and cheer each other on.”

Zepeda has also meshed well with some of the older players.

“Our team has good chemistry,” he said.

“Everyone motivates everyone else,” Jackson added. “We’re just having fun playing basketball.”

Winning and selflessness will do that for a team.

Jewart is understandably glad to see it.

“It certainly makes things much easier,” the coach said. “I just have to give a look or something, or just say one thing, and they understand that it’s time to get serious. They have some pretty big expectations.”

None bigger than Zepeda, who was hoping he could make the kind of impact he is making already.

“I just wanted to have a winning season and make the team better,” Zepeda said. “I just want to be sort of a leader for this team and just try to help us get as many wins as we can. If we can just play together, I think we can be good.”

