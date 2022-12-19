‘Wreaths Across America’ Ceremony Held in Clarion

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — The Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at Clarion Cemetery on Saturday, December 17.

Speakers included Senator Scott Hutchinson, former Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee, Clarion VFW Commander Jodi Hartle, and Richard Weaver, the father of the late Wayne Richard “Rick” Weaver, a Clarion-Limestone graduate who posthumously earned the Navy and Marine Medal for Heroism for his actions on the USS Stark in 1987.

The following individuals placed wreaths on the graves at Clarion Cemetery:

– Retired Navy veteran Larry Hull placed a remembrance wreath for the United States Navy;

– Mark Wiser placed a wreath for the Army in honor of his father, Judge Merle ‘Bud’ Wiser, a third-generation Clarion County descendent who received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his actions at Normandy Beach in World War II;

– Julie Smith, the mother of current Marine Brock Smith, placed a wreath for the Marine Corps;

– Jacob Allen, an Air Force veteran of 10 years, placed a wreath for the Air Force;

– Civil Air Patrol Cadet Zane Coyle placed a wreath for the United States Space Force;

– Catherine Cunningham placed a wreath for the Coast Guard;

– Tina Rankin placed a wreath for the United States Merchant Marines; and

– Adam and Luann Walters placed a wreath for the 82,000 servicemen whose last known status was missing in action or as a prisoner of war.

This marks the fourth year Wreaths Across America has come to Clarion County—thanks in large part to Noreen Shirey.

Shirey is a local volunteer coordinator for the organization Wreaths Across America, whose goal is to lay a wreath at the grave of every American veteran so they are not forgotten.

“Wreaths Across America has really spread throughout the county,” Shirey told exploreClarion.com. “There’s over 50 cemeteries in the county participating now. So we had to have two semis come in.”

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, the owner of the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine.

Though originally the organization sponsored wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, it has now grown to include about 3,000 cemeteries across the nation.

Shirey got involved when she sponsored a wreath at the Arlington Cemetery through a fundraiser with Wreaths Across America at her son’s school in Clarion.

“One year I decided to look it up and see what was closest to Clarion,” Shirey said, finding a small cemetery in Tionesta with six veterans was the closest local Wreaths Across America group.

“As soon as I did, I decided I wanted to bring it here to Clarion.”

When Shirey started four years ago, she started with 1,050 wreaths at the Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue. She now estimates they are doing 1,973.

Shirey had to take a moment to reflect on how much the local program has grown.

“I wanted an opportunity and a way to thank our veterans,” she said. “I could not have possibly guessed that this is where we would be from four years ago.

“It’s great to be able to get kids involved and to be teaching the next generation. That’s the mission statement: Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation.”

“We need to get our kids involved so they understand the sacrifices our veterans have made for our freedoms,” Shirey expressed.

