Emergency Units Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Collision in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Monday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 12:55 p.m. on Monday, December 19, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of South 5th Avenue and Boundary Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS Station 1, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 2:15 p.m.

