 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then rain showers. High near 44. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain showers before 8am, then rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then snow showers after 9am. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.