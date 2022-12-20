7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then rain showers. High near 44. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday – Rain showers before 8am, then rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then snow showers after 9am. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
