AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Advance of the Holidays

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.795 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.795

Average price during the week of December 12, 2022: $3.867

Average price during the week of December 20, 2021: $3.548

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.697 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.754. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.774 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.613.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.795 Altoona

$3.893 Beaver

$3.895 Bradford

$3.462 Brookville

$3.841 Butler

$3.723 Clarion

$3.591 DuBois

$3.832 Erie

$3.856 Greensburg

$3.778 Indiana

$3.794 Jeannette

$3.804 Kittanning

$3.952 Latrobe

$3.879 Meadville

$3.870 Mercer

$3.693 New Castle

$3.841 New Kensington

$3.851 Oil City

$3.780 Pittsburgh

$3.785 Sharon

$3.841 Uniontown

$3.899 Warren

$3.735 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Gas prices continue their downward trend as the national average slid 12 cents over the last week to $3.14. This is 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than a year ago. There are now 20 states with averages below $3 per gallon.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.36 to 8.26 million barrels per day last week. This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season, when fewer people hit the roads due to shorter days and the potential for more treacherous driving conditions. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand have helped push pump prices lower.

The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, $50 less than the peak last spring. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.82 to settle at $74.29. Crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to a weaker dollar and ongoing market concerns that a recession next year could push oil demand and prices lower. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks expanded substantially by 10.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

