BREAKING NEWS: SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20.

Witnesses tell exploreClarion.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit the SUV shortly after the accident.

The impact of the SUV into the “Home and Pharmacy” entrance “shook the Vision Center and sounded like a bomb went off,” according to one witness.

Venango County 9-1-1 reports that the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and the Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin responded to the scene.

At this time, it’s unknown if the occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital. The scene was cleared by Venango Towing & Recovery by 12:30 p.m.

The entrance to the home and pharmacy side of the store was blocked by Walmart employees. Shoppers were directed to the grocery entrance.

Questions directed to Walmart management in regards to when that side of the store will be opened and what temporary repairs will need to be made were referred to Walmart corporate media relations. Inquiries were not immediately answered.

