Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness.

She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.

Britaney was a 2010 graduate of Franklin High School and later attended Perdue Business School at Salisbury University in Maryland where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Sales and Marketing Management.

After graduating college, she worked at Aerotek Staffing and Recruiting in Baltimore, MD for over a year until she was stricken with an unknown illness in October 2020 and became unable to continue working shortly after due to the progressiveness of the illness.

Britaney has attended both Hope Rising Church in Clarion and Nickleville Presbyterian Church in Nickleville since she returned to Pennsylvania in January 2021.

She loved being in fellowship and worship with other church members and was baptized at Hope Rising Church in November 2021.

She enjoyed painting and drawing as she was artistically inclined.

She also loved to crochet blankets and other items for gifts to friends and family.

Britaney also loved spending time with her mother, her care nurses, and her boyfriend, Graham Dougan of Baltimore, MD who stayed in Pennsylvania to help provide her medical care needs throughout the latter months of her illness.

Prior to her illness, she also loved spending time with her plethora of friends wherever she was planted.

She was a social butterfly and loved meeting new people; her joyful personality was magnetic.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her boyfriend, Graham Dougan of Maryland, her brother, Justin, step-sister, Cecelia, and 2 step-brothers, Jackson and Ryan, two uncles; Chris Hawkins of Maryland and Luke Dunkle of Nickleville; along with numerous cousins.

Britaney was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Merwin and Sandra Hawkins; her maternal grandparents, Robert Dunkle and Deborah Dunkle Schruers; her maternal step-grandfather, Craig Schruers; and uncle, Paul Dunkle; and an aunt, Lee Ann Dunkle.

Visitation services will be provided at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home on Wood Street in Clarion, PA as follows: Thursday, December 29th from 2 pm to 4 pm and again from 6 pm to 8 pm; and on Friday, December 30th from 10 am to 12 pm.

There will be a Celebration of Life memorial dinner for friends and family following the Friday viewing service.

Details will be provided at the viewings.

