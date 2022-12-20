Carrier Hall One of Many Structures Built in the 60s and 70s Demolished at PennWest-Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The demolition of Carrier Hall on the campus of PennWest-Clarion is halfway completed, according to Chad Thomas, Director of Facilities.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

“There’s a good chunk of it standing, but Thorn I and Thorn II, both part of the same capital project, were taken down this summer,” Thomas explained.

While it’s not a case of “tearing down paradise and putting up a parking lot,” the Carrier footprint will be returned to a “green space.”

“This was a long-term project deemed to save operational costs. The campus had too much square footage, and the cost to renovate the building would be extremely high, and the space wasn’t needed. The entire infrastructure would have had to have been redone.”

Planning such a project takes time, especially in higher education where a capital project must be approved by the state legislature and then constructed through the State Department of General Services (DGS). This was all done before PennWest–Clarion was even a gleam in someone’s eye. The project, which also includes the remodeling of Egbert Hall, was expected to cost $7 to $8 million.

Built in 1971, Carrier Hall served as an administrative building for the university and never underwent major renovations. Carrier Hall once housed central administrative services, human resources, business, student accounts, and other activities. Through the years, some of those services had already moved to other locations on campus.

Two residential buildings, Thorn I and Thorn II, were acquired in the 60s when Clarion State College took them by eminent domain for expansion. They were used for various purposes over the years such as the Clarion University Police and storage but have all been absorbed into other existing buildings.

Along with the demolition of Carrier Hall, many of the large structures built in the late 60s or early 70s, such as Nair, Wilkinson, and Campbell Residence Halls, have either been demolished or significantly remodeled.

Upon completion of the renovation project, Egbert Hall will house the majority of the offices that were located in Carrier Hall.

Clarion Borough Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar told exploreClarion.com that the decision to demolish Carrier was reflected in the 2013-2033 Facilities Long Range Clarion Campus Master Plan.

“The demolition was supposed to be the last part of the deal when they built the new dorms on Main Street,” Sharrar said. “Once they were completed, Carrier was to be torn down.”

Trustees said in 2015 that the project would start with the renovation of Egbert Hall which was scheduled to be emptied after offices moved to the extensively renovated Becht Hall designated as a one-stop student services building. Once the Egbert renovation was completed, some Carrier offices moved to Egbert and some to Becht Hall.

The total project reportedly reduces operating costs by at least $150,000.00 per year, reduces deferred maintenance by over $8 million, and reduces the space inventory on campus by 25,839 gross square feet.

The Capital Program Submission states that several campus buildings are under-utilized or largely inaccessible to students with disabilities; certain uses housed in these buildings do not lend themselves to be relocated to accessible locations.

DGS said the scope of work included, but is not limited to, consolidation of current building space through the creation of new office space in Egbert Hall, demolition of existing buildings, and enhancement of the overall appearance of the campus.

