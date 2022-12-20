Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale (Hawk) Smith.

On Saturday, June 19, 1976, she married the love of her life Michael S. Silvis at the First United Methodist Church in Brookville

Cathy was a member of the Brookville First United Methodist Church and sung in the choir for many years, a 1975 graduate of the Clarion-Limestone High School where she participated in cheerleading and was a member of the “Madrigals” choir.

She spent 35 years working as a freight forwarder for the Matson Lumber Co. in Brookville and after retirement Cathy continued to stay busy by working as a prep cook at the Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville, volunteering her time at the Corsica Volunteer Fire Hall, and serving on the election board for Union Twp. in Jefferson Co.

In Cathy’s spare time, she enjoyed being outside, going to dirt track races, and attending gun raffles.

If you knew Cathy, you knew she was an amazing cook and baker, always delivering food to her friends and family.

She enjoyed crocheting and sewing often known as the “family seamstress” fixing and altering clothing for many of her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In the past few years, she spent much of her time with her 3 great nieces; Everly, Clara, and Kinsley who became known as “her girls”.

Although Cathy may have portrayed a tough personality, her favorite title was “grandma” and adored her grandchildren and loved her family, but mostly will be remembered for her generous and big heart for all those she loved.

Cathy is survived by her husband of over 46 years;3 children – Stephene (Christopher) Arnold, Cory (Jennifer) Silvis both or Brookville, PA and Andrew (Angela) Silvis of Virginia; 6 grandchildren – Jorden, Rhiley, Noah, Christina, Eden and Carter.

She also leaves a brother Clifford (Karen) Smith of Bluemont, VA, a sister Carrie (Ryan) Park of Mayport, PA; 5 sisters-in-law Ann Smith, Karen (Walter) Simpson, Diana (Tim) Thrush, Julie (Bill) Silvis, and Vicki Silvis., and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Cathy was preceded in passing by her brother Charles Smith, and 2 brothers-in-law Pete and Randy Silvis.

The family will receive friends at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 2PM to 9PM and on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 11AM to 3PM with a celebration of Cathy’s life to be held at 3PM at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Short of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville presiding.

In loving memory of Cathy memorial contributions may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA

