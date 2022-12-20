Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Holiday Herb-Cheese Rolls

These low-fat hot rolls are flavored with garlic, dill and cheese!

Ingredients

4 to 4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar



2 tablespoons mashed potato flakes1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast2 teaspoons salt1/2 teaspoon dill weed1/4 teaspoon garlic powder2 cups water4-1/2 teaspoons butter1 cup old-fashioned oats1 large egg, room temperature3/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Topping:

2 tablespoons fat-free milk

4-1/2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine 1-1/2 cups flour, sugar, potato flakes, yeast, salt, dill and garlic powder. In a small saucepan, bring water and butter just to a boil.

-In a small bowl, pour boiling liquid over oats. Let stand until mixture cools to 120°-130°, stirring occasionally. Add to dry ingredients; beat just until moistened. Add egg; beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a firm dough (dough will be sticky).

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Knead in mozzarella cheese. Place in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning once to coat the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1-1/4 hours.

-Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into 24 pieces. Shape each into a ball. Place in a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray; brush milk over rolls.

-In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; sprinkle over tops. Cover and let rise until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan to a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.

