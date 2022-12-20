Clarion Drop-In Center Welcomes Visitors, Presents Services Available

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Drop-In Center–also known as the Victory House or the Curll House–welcomed visitors on Friday to present the many programs and services offered at 1099 East Main Street location.

Public officials, workers, clients, and even a lady from Russia dropped in for the event.

(Pictured above: A visitor (on left) talks with program supervisor Pam Kirkland and State Representative Donna Oberlander at the Clarion Drop-In Center on Friday.)

The center is a safe place for people with a mental health diagnosis to be able to receive services there and gather, eat, socialize, and learn some social skills. Clarion County Mental Health contracted with the Center for Community Resources (CCR)–an agency that helps people with a mental health diagnosis get resources to be able to help recovery.

The Clarion Drop-In Center is one of the places CCR provides as a resource.

“The purpose of the event was to get the word out about the services available,” Program Supervisor Pam Kirkland explained. “We just want to help the community become aware of mental health and the resources that are provided for people with a mental health diagnosis so that if the community runs across people or knows of people, they can direct them our way.”

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Kirkland estimates the center is averaging from 18 to 24 people each day it is open.

According to Kirkland, clients can be anyone from someone who is born with autism to someone who gets tangled up in drugs and alcohol.

The diagnosis is important for the drop-in center.

“We’re not counselors, and we’re not therapy, but we provide a safe place for them if they want to bring in a peer. Or, a Blended Case Manager can come and spend time with them to help them with some of their recovery and in reaching goals and coping with different things.”

People can relax, be themselves, feel accepted and safe, and find the support and encouragement they need to rebuild meaningful lives at the center. Members participate in social interaction activities and trips and tours.

“We allow them to come in and help people anytime. We provide groups that help to teach them more on how to work with their mental health diagnosis. We provide activities, we take them on trips that help them to be able to socialize. (We get them) out of the county to places where maybe they’ve never been able to go because there’s never been that opportunity. And, we provide daily lunches.”

Operation of the center is also staffed to provide services, ranging from transporting people for appointments and different things that help in their recovery, to administration, and food preparation.

Services at the Clarion Drop-In Center include:

• Transportation to and from the center

• Social interaction activities

• Trips and tours

• Recreation

• Skills training

• Education

• Support Services

“CCR is located in many places in Pennsylvania,” Kirkland said. “CCR began in Butler, Clarion was second, and they keep growing.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette named the CCR as one of the top workplaces for the last 10 years.

“We’re proud of that,” Program Director Dan Grover said. “It’s something we strive for every day, and it’s individuals like Pam and her staff that give us the ability to be in the running.”

