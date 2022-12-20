DeLynn M. Raymond, 58, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 27, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter of the late Robert and Esther Warner Bustin.

DeLynn worked as a hairstylist for 18 years until her health started to decline.

She loved building projects and spending time with her animals and family.

DeLynn is survived by her children, Joshua Raymond and his wife, Andrea, of Clarion, Amanda Snell and her husband, Curt, of Clarion, and Camron Perez and her husband, Tony, of Massachusetts and her grandchildren, Ava, Matthew, Ryni, Zach, Benny, Clarissa, Nathan, Abby, and Anthony.

She is also survived by her sisters, Susan Courson and her husband, Jim, of Emlenton and Earlene Ward of Maine and her brother, Dillion Bustin and his wife, Martha, of Maine; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, DeLynn was preceded in death by her brothers, Brad Bustin and Bob Bustin and a sister, Northa Paulding.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per DeLynn’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

