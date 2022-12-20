 

Driver Rushed to Clarion Hospital After Van Ends Up in Ditch on I-80

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound in Clarion Township on November 30.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, December 19, this accident happened around 1:23 p.m. on November 30, on Interstate 80 East, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2017 Ford T350 pickup driven by 52-year-old James M. Rickert, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, was traveling in the right lane when Rickert lost control of the vehicle, traveled across the right berm, and struck a ditch.

The truck then traveled approximately 50 yards in the ditch before coming to final rest.

Rickert was transported to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Rickert was charged with a traffic violation.


