George Samuel “Sam” Hetrick, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away December 17, 2022, at his residence.

Sam was born on December 10, 1928, in Mayport to Samuel and Ella (Shaffer) Hetrick.

He married Mary Jane Crissman on February 25, 1951.

George was a military veteran serving during 1951-1953.

He retired in 1993 form Doverspike Coal Company.

He loved hunting, fishing, and watching the Pirates and Steeler Games.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Hetrick, son Ronald (Pauline) Hetrick, grandchildren, Michael (Becky) Truitt, Amanda (Brock) Smith, Angela (Justin) Stewart, great-grandchildren, Matthew and Samantha Truitt, Malachi, Cain and Bella Stewart, sisters, Grace Burkett, Mary Lou Shriver, brothers, Carl Hetrick and Richard Hetrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Brenda Hetrick Truitt, a brother, John Hetrick, and a sister Dorothy Reedy.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Interment will take place in the Jerusalem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

