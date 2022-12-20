Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Jean was born on March 27, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Manley and Alberta Emerson Manross.

She was married to Robert I. Morris on June 28, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2020.

Jean was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1952.

She had served as secretary for the athletic department at the Titusville High School for over 10 years.

She had also owned Morris Memorials for many years with her husband.

Jean was a member of the Shamburg Christian Church.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Jean enjoyed her flower gardening and cooking.

She was an avid Penguins fan, especially Sidney Crosby.

Jean is survived by her children, Steven Morris and wife Kathryn of Venice, FL, Sherry Exley of Gilbert, AZ, Michael Morris and wife Stephanie of Union City, and Sandra Hoban and husband Michael of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Andrew Morris and wife Kelsey of Tacoma, WA, Adam Morris and wife Alicia of Orlando, FL, Aaron Morris and wife Ali of Charlotte, NC, Timothy Exley and wife Mindy of Surprise, AZ, Jeanie Normille of Gilbert, AZ, Steven Exley of Gilbert, AZ, Nathan Morris and wife Emily of Titusville, Isaac Morris and wife Breanna of Oregon, WI, Katie Gilbert and husband Cody of Shelby Township, MI, and Jeffrey Hoban and wife Amanda of Mercer, PA; great grandchildren, Jack Owen Morris, TJ and Alania Exley, Thea and Bobbie Normille, Clay, Heath, Ariel, Ezra, Eliza and Alexander Morris, Jase and Drew Hoban, and Nevaeh Morris; a sister, Betty Burrows of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Manross Voisin; and three brothers, Robert, Jupe, and Bill Manross.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until noon at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Fred Fry of the Shamburg Christian Church of God officiating.

Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe Street Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Shamburg Christian Church of God 15995 Rouseville Road Pleasantville, PA 16341

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

