Jenna Dunn’s Huge Night Lifts C-L Girls Past Johnsonburg; Union Boys Down North Clarion



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jenna Dunn posted a double-double of 21 points with 13 rebounds to help Clarion-Limestone snap a four-game losing skid with a 55-37 victory over Johnsonburg on Monday evening.

(Pictured above, Jenna Dunn)

Alyssa Wiant scored 10 points while Lexi Coull and KK Sebastian-Sims each added nine points.

Alex Leadbetter chipped in with six points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

“We ran the floor pretty well tonight and that’s something I was rather pleased with,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We’re still a little Jekyll and Hyde at times as we’re still trying to find out who we are. We saw glimpses in the second half against Karns City, but tonight things clicked a little more, so hopefully it’s something we can build off of.”

The game was scheduled to start at 6:30 for a varsity only contest, but due to no referees at the start time, the game didn’t get started until 7:15, which could have attributed to each team getting off to a very slow start offensively with the two teams combining for 15 first quarter points and C-L leading 9-6 after one quarter.

Each team scored 10 points in the second quarter which sent the Lions (2-5) to the halftime locker room with a 19-16 lead.

Cadence Brechtel scored the first two points of the second half for Johnsonburg to cut the lead to 19-18. However, Clarion-Limestone answered with a 13-0 run to open up a 32-18 lead before Ella Lindberg scored the only other third quarter basket for Johnsonburg to make the score 32-20.

Sebastian-Sims converted one of two free throws with three seconds remaining in the quarter for a 33-20 C-L lead after three.

Johnsonburg cut the lead to eight at 33-25 early in the fourth quarter.

Jenna Dunn took over from there, scoring 14 of her total points in the final quarter including the final 10 C-L points of the game.

”

A lot of Jenna’s points were the result of her running the floor,” said Simpson. “She was running the floor well and getting a lot of those transition buckets.”

Cadence Brechtel led Johnsonburg with 12 points while Ella Lindberg added seven. Lindberg also pulled down 12 rebounds.

C-L will host Cranberry tomorrow for another varsity only 6:30 start time.

NORTH CLARION 52, UNION 30

Lauren Lutz scored 18 points as the Wolves got off to another hot start on the way to a win.

North Clarion stormed ahead 20-5 after one quarter, but struggled in the second period, scoring only five points.

The defense, though, held Union to seven to take a 25-12 lead at the half.

Hailey Theuret led the Damsels with nine points. Cheyenne Dowling added eight.

Lily Homan scored 12 and Maria Bauer 10 for the Wolves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Payton Johnston scored 22 points and Zander Laughlin added 21 as Union stormed past North Clarion, 72-44.

Dawson Camper added 14 for the Golden Knights, who shot 60% from the floor.

North Clarion only shot 33%.

Aiden Hartle scored 19 points and Drake Irwin pitched in 12 to lead the Wolves, who trailed 40-24 at the half.

