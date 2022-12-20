Local Man Accused of Causing Public Disturbance While Under Influence of Controlled Substance Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon for a local man who allegedly caused a disturbance in Monroe Township earlier this month while under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 37-year-old Nathan A. Slee, of Rimersburg, is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

Slee faces the following charges:

– Disorderly Conduct – Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)



– Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary (two counts)– Intoxicated Pedestrian Causing Hazard, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion received multiple calls about Nathan Slee walking in and around the Clarion Hospital and the Clarion Mall area around 1:38 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

It was reported that Slee was yelling as he was walking around the parking lot and banging on the windows of some vehicles, the complaint states.

As the hospital security requested that he leave the hospital grounds, a trooper from PSP Clarion made contact with Slee, the complaint indicates.

Although Slee left the hospital grounds, additional calls to PSP Clarion were made concerning him and his disorderly behavior. Upon making contact with Slee a second time, he was walking down the middle of the Holiday Inn Road, yelling and behaving erratically, according to the complaint.

Slee was found to also be “manifestly under the Influence of a CNS (Central Nervous System) Stimulant,” the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

