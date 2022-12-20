Marilyn J. Carroll, 93, of Lucinda, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Born to George E. and Kathryn C. Seth Ochs on March 20, 1929, Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Lucinda, Pennsylvania.

She graduated in 1947 from Saint Joseph’s High School in Lucinda, where she assisted at altar duties, played the piano for school functions and played the parish organ.

On September 12, 1951, Marilyn married Michael J. Carroll, who passed on December 28, 1997.

They have four children, all of whom survive: Michael J. Carroll II and his husband Derrel Triplett of Port Ludlow, Washington, Rebecca Carroll of Port Townsend, Washington, Timothy Carroll and his wife Teresa of Lucinda, and George Carroll and his wife Lisa of Lucinda; seven grandchildren: Matthew Carroll, Nicole Carroll McLaughlin and husband Josh, Betsy Rich and husband Shane, Nicholas Carroll and his wife Nicole, Alicia Carroll, Jordan Carroll and her fiancée Caleb Baumcratz, and Dayton Carroll; four great grandsons: Easton and Carter McLaughlin and Leland and Luka Carroll; two great granddaughters: Ella Michelle Rich and Amelia Marilyn Carroll. Marilyn is also survived by her sister Kathryn Hultquist of San Jose, California and a sister-in-law Joanne Brown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Steven J. Ochs and her sister Margaret Carroll.

After graduation from high school, Marilyn worked as an accountant for First National Bank in Clarion.

While raising her family, she and her husband ran a local trucking company for many decades.

Marilyn also worked for North Clarion School District’s cafeteria.

Marilyn was a lifelong member of Saint Joseph’s parish, where she served as a quilter, a volunteer in many capacities, and president of the Rosary Society, and for eleven years, served as a weekly insert coordinator of the church bulletins.

Clearly evident outdoors were Marilyn’s gardening expertise and love of birds, plants and trees.

While indoors, Marilyn was an expert quilter, having made a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren.

She is perhaps less well-known for rarely having missed a grandchild’s or great grandchild’s game through many seasons of volleyball, cheerleading, baseball, track, and basketball.

Marilyn was a good neighbor and friend, cherished by all.

The family would like to thank everyone at Water Run Landing for caring for their mom, grandma and G.G.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 9:00am to 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA.

A mass of Christian burial will be held after visitation at 10:00am at the church, with Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Joseph School P.O. Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.