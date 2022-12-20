 

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eVliKs28BqPamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris.

Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children.

She then went on to be a kindergarten teacher for the Clarion Limestone School District until her retirement.

She loved to teach Sunday school, vacation bible school, and good news.

She was a proud member of the Strattanville United Methodist Church.

Her faith was very important to her.

She enjoyed crafts, knitting, playing piano, sewing, baking and flowers.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Raymond Peters of Strattanville; daughters, Denise (Dennis) McDannell of Wilmington, OH and Diana Peters of Williamsburg, VA; sons, Jeff (Wendy) Peters of Kittanning and Doug (Tiffany) Peters of Winterville, NC; brother, David Orris of TN.

In addition she is survived by her grandchildren: Victoria, Carli, Camryn, Aria, Anthony, Anna and Lily.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received from 10am to 11am on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Strattanville United Methodist Church: 401 Washington St. Strattanville, Pa 16258.

A funeral service will follow at 11am with Rev. Jeff Foor officiating. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

