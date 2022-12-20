Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness.

She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.

After graduating from North Clarion High School in 1971, Paula attended Clarion State College, graduating with a BA in English secondary education.

She went on to obtain her Masters from Indiana University in PA.

Paula taught high school English for 9 years at Punxsutawney High School where she participated as girls track and cross-country coach and year book advisor.

She was also active in the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees as secretary of the Clarion Chapter for the last many years.

Paula was an avid reader and a volunteer at the Clarion Library for over 30 years.

She hosted two book-reading clubs at her home.

Paula and her husband, Bob, were serious travelers.

They made a dozen western trips, covering all the western states and several Canadian Provinces.

They also enjoyed Florida, New England, and New York’s Finger Lakes region.

They took an Alaskan cruise and several other Caribbean cruises.

She traveled twice to Europe, the second time with her husband on a month-long educational seminar, then went from England to Greece in meetings with numerous major multi-national corporations.

Paula was very active in spite of being a paraplegic for almost 40 years.

She swam miles and miles at the Clarion University pool.

Paula did not hesitate to jump into one of her handicap-equipped cars and drive herself to appointments in Pittsburgh.

Family was important and she was a beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

After the passing of her parents, Paula took over the family tradition of major family gatherings, hosting both at Thanksgiving and Christmas for as many as 20 family members.

Paula is survived by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Bowersox of 40 years; her sisters, Judith Harris and her husband, Donald, and Elizabeth McCray; and a brother-in-law, Dick Bowersox and his wife, Jane; along with several nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and sister, Christine Krem, who passed away in 2014, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Barry Krem in 2010 and Thomas McCray in 2012.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Paula’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Tylersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Paula’s honor to the Clarion Library, 644 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214, the Lupus Foundation of America online at lupus.org, or to a local Ambulance Association of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.