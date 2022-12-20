Police: Local Teen Taken into Custody for Assaulting Mother, Two Men

CALLENSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken into custody on December 7 for allegedly assaulting his mother and two men in Callensburg Borough.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, December 19, the domestic violence incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 16-year-old Callensburg male assaulted his mother by punching and kicking her, leaving her with a black eye, a lacerated eyebrow, and multiple other scratches and scrapes.

The juvenile also assaulted two adult males, according to police.

The victims are a 44-year-old Callensburg woman, a 32-year-old Rimersburg male, and a 26-year-old Rimersburg male.

According to police, the juvenile was arrested and taken into custody by Butler County Juvenile Probation.

