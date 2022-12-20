Ruth A. Tenney Sottiaux passed away after an extended illness, on December 20, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Harold and Opal Moyer Tenney.

She was born on October 7, 1938, having just celebrating her 84th birthday with her family.

Ruth was the wife of the late LeJay R Sottiaux Sr. who preceded her in death on September 23, 2003.

She attended Oil City Schools.

Ruth spent her working career at the Oil City Hospital in various departments, spanning more than 35 years.

Ruth was the mother of LeJay R.Sottiaux Jr and his wife Marlene, Carolyn K. Sottiaux Lutz and her husband Frank, and Wayne K. Sottiaux.

She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren: granddaughter Jessica Sottiaux Cox, her husband Doug and their two children Chelsey and Carson Cox; Five grandsons, Jacob Sottiaux, his wife Kate and their daughter Brylee Sottiaux, Robert Sottiaux and his wife Katie, Nicholas Sottiaux, Caleb Sottiaux and Jared Sottiaux.

She is survived by three sisters, Eva Sottiaux, Doris Schwab and her husband Thomas, and Helen Polm.

Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Margaret Tenney and Sally Tenney.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, Robert Tenney, Harold “Bud” Tenney, Larry Tenney, and a granddaughter Vanessa Sottiaux.

Ruth was a member of The Rockland United Methodist Church for many years.

She rarely missed church or Sunday School when her health allowed her to attend, and was a summer Vacation Bible School leader.

Ruth was a ferocious reader and puzzle master.

She spent countless hours with her cousin, Donna Lineman, working on various yarn crafts and puzzles, they were the best of friends.

Our family gatherings were her biggest joys.

Gatherings that included her immediate family, and her extended family, made her smile even bigger.

Ruth was incredibly proud that her family has always remained close, something which she and LeJay Sr. passed-on to their children.

Her presence will be forever missed.

Help us celebrate her life with visitation on Thursday from 2-4 and again from 7-9 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rockland United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

