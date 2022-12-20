Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer.

He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a laborer though out his life.

Scott LOVED hunting and fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

He is survived by his sister, Kim (Dan) Lamison; his nephew, Justin (Shiann) Lamison; and former companion, Trisha Seidle.

His parents preceded him in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA. hasbeen entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Shaffer.

There will be no services held.

Interment will be in Parrot Farm Cemetery, Elk County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.