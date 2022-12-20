 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Scott A. Shaffer

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fEQmwyp7z9WScott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer.

He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a laborer though out his life.

Scott LOVED hunting and fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

He is survived by his sister, Kim (Dan) Lamison; his nephew, Justin (Shiann) Lamison; and former companion, Trisha Seidle.

His parents preceded him in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA. hasbeen entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Shaffer.

There will be no services held.

Interment will be in Parrot Farm Cemetery, Elk County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.