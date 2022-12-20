SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Inoussa Zalle
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Inoussa Zalle.
Inoussa started his journey at Beverage-Air in 2021 on Line 11 and is currently working the Weekend Assembly shift on Line 4. Inoussa quickly became a valuable asset to Beverage–Air. He fills in when needed on dayshift and always has a happy positive personality!
Inoussa credits his success to all of his team members at Beverage-Air, but he specifically recognizes Ryan Welder and Melissa Concannon for helping him do as well as he has done. He also appreciated Gary Sharp, who recently retired, for showing him the ropes when he first started.
“I can’t forget him, even though he’s not here anymore – he showed me everything!” Inoussa said.
When he is not at the Beverage-Air facility, Inoussa enjoys spending time with his wife, Allyson, and his baby daughter, Lorraine.
He recently went hunting for the first time and was successful on his very first day!
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
