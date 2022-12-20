State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Abuse of 3-Year-Old Child in Elk Township

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Three-Year-Old Child Harassed in Elk Township

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, December 19, an investigation was launched into an incident of alleged child abuse that occurred around 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say the case involves a three-year-old Franklin female.

Car Ramps Stolen in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft that happened on Millcreek Road in Clarion Township, around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

Police say car ramps, valued at $100.00, were stolen.

The victim is a known 58-year-old Strattanville woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Burglary Reported in Harmony Township

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Monday, December 19, troopers received a report of a burglary near Butcher Knife Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25.

The victim is a 40-year-old Pleasantville man.

This investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, December 19, 2022.

