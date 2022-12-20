The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests.

He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski.

After attending the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary elementary school in Oil City, he entered St. Mark Seminary High School in Erie from which he graduated in 1964.

He continued his formation for the priesthood at St. Mark Seminary while attending classes at Gannon University, Erie, and, in 1966 entered Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, New York, completing his studies at nearby St. Bonaventure University.

Father Kresinski was ordained a priest on May 7, 1970, by the Most Reverend Alfred M. Watson at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie.

He began his priestly ministry as a member of the faculty of the Cathedral Preparatory School, where he remained seven years.

During that time, he was also Weekend Assistant at St. Stanislaus Parish, Erie.

In 1977, he was appointed to the faculty of Bradford Central Christian High School and Weekend Assistant at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Bradford.

In 1979, he took a leave of absence from the Diocese of Erie to join the St. James Missionary Society, serving as a member of the pastoral team at San Ricardo Parish and teaching at the local Catholic high school, Reina de las Américas, Lima, Peru.

He returned to the diocese in 1984 and was made Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Erie, working as part of a pastoral team.

He served as Pastor just over a year and then became Weekend Assistant at the parish while working in the Diocesan Mission Office, in particular for the Spanish Apostolate.

After three years in that position, he was made Pastor of St. Casimir Parish, Erie, while continuing to work for the Spanish Apostolate.

In 1990 he became Director of the Diocesan Office of the Hispanic Apostolate in Erie, a position he held until 1993.

During that time he was also Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish, also in Erie.

In 1991, he also became Pastor of St. Stephen Parish, Erie.

Father Kresinski was made Administrator of St. Anthony Parish, Sharon in 1993 and in 1995 he was appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Sharon.

In 2001 he became Pastor of St. Theresa Parish, Shinglehouse and in 2007 was made Pastor of St. Anthony and St. Adalbert parishes, both in Sharon, and Holy Trinity Parish, Farrell.

He was appointed Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel and St. Joseph parishes, both in DuBois, in 2013.

Father Kresinski retired from active ministry in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Timothy. He is survived by his brother, Ted (Toni) Kresinski (Oil City) and sister, Theresa (Steve) Pallardy (Lexington, KY); nephews, Krostofer (Lauren) and Kevin (Lauren) Kresinski, and Benjamin Pallardi; great-niece, Jorja, and step-great-nieces, Jenna and Avery; and great-nephews, Ethan, Rhys and Hudson and step-great-nephew Colin; and several cousins.

His great-uncle, Father Maximilian Polaski, helped establish the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish and school.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 21 from 4:00-7:00pm at Reinsel Funeral Home (116 Bissell Ave, Oil City, PA 16301), and on Thursday, December 22 at St. Joseph Church (35 Pearl Ave, Oil City, PA 16301) from 10:00 – 10:45am, followed the Funeral Mass at 11:00am with Bishop Lawrence Persico as the main celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Erie Diocesan Mission Office, PO Box 10397, Erie, PA 16514-0397.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

