Thomas M. Ganoe

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qskenMXkwiFT7yThomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on September 17, 1948 in Brookville; son of the late Thomas E. and Gladys L. Corle Ganoe.

Tom was a 1967 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He worked at the former Frampton Gas Station in Clarion for many years.

Tom was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

He was also a member of the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.

Tom enjoyed fishing and watching sports.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Hetrick of Clarion; his son, Greggory Ganoe and his wife, Tonya, of Blairsville; 5 grandchildren; and a sister, Hazel Goodwin of Huntington, WV; along with a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kenneth Hetrick, Jr.; 3 sisters, Eileen Zacherl, Margaret Senard, and Jean Dunmyre; and 2 nephews, David Senard and Richard Senard.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


