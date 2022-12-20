 

Two Injured in Route 322 Collision

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were taken to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Clarion Township last Thursday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 6:23 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, on U.S. Route 322, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by 20-year-old Tidus A. Byers, of Clarion, was traveling east when Byers attempted to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to cross into the oncoming lane of traffic.

While sliding sideways, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler operated by 25-year-old Alyssa M. Kiser, of Corsica, was traveling west and struck of Byers’ vehicle.

The impact caused Kiser’s vehicle to overturn and roll twice before coming to final rest on its roof.

Byers’ vehicle came to final rest just east of the scene.

Both Kiser and Byers were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS to treat injuries of unknown severity.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, Byers was charged with a traffic violation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by MC Auto Repair.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, December 19, 2022.


