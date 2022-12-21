 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayMostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 39. Calm wind.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

ThursdayA chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then rain showers. High near 43. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday NightShowers. Low around 9. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
FridayRain showers before 8am, then snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 11. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.
Christmas DayMostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 15.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 4.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 23.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 30.

