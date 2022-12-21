7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayMostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 39. Calm wind.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
ThursdayA chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then rain showers. High near 43. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday NightShowers. Low around 9. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
FridayRain showers before 8am, then snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 11. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.
Christmas DayMostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 15.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 4.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 23.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 30.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.