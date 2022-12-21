Alyce Jean Raybuck Spitzer, 98, of Brookville died December 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor with her family by her side.

Born June 1, 1924, in Brookville, she was the youngest daughter of Franklin and Mayme E. Rea Raybuck.

When Alyce was 3 years old her family moved to Philadelphia to pursue better opportunities. After graduating from Simon Gratz High School, Alyce attended Temple University graduating with a degree as a Registered Nurse (RN) in 1946.

Alyce spent her lifetime working as a homemaker and a RN. Alyce was devoted to her family, friends, colleagues and neighbors. Alyce was a Christian and a member of both Baptist and Lutheran churches. She always reached out her hands in love to help others.

Those surviving are her sons, Duke Spitzer and Daniel Spitzer; her daughter Cheryl Spitzer and daughter-in-law Holly Anderson; her grandchildren, Bill, Rachel, Daniel and Chad; and her great grandchildren, Adrien, Chad, Ava Grace and Mia; nephews, nieces, great nieces and the Raybuck cousins.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents are her son, Jeffrey Spitzer; her brothers, Arnold Raybuck, Jennings Raybuck and Charles Raybuck; and her sisters, Helen Schmid and B. Arline Raybuck.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA, has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Spitzer.

Alyce will be interred at the George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting PA.

In 2023, there will be a private family gathering in memory of Alyce.

Friends and family may leave online condolences or share a memory by visiting

www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

