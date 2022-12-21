Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Morning Waffles

Share some Christmas joy to your family by preparing these waffles for breakfast!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon brown sugar



2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon3 large eggs, separated, room temperature2 cups 2% milk1/4 cup canola oil3/4 teaspoon vanilla extractsyrup:1/2 cup butter, cubed1/2 cup honey1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolks, milk, oil and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. In a small bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter.

-Bake in a preheated waffle maker according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown.

-In a microwave, melt the butter, honey and cinnamon; stir until smooth. Serve waffles with syrup.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.