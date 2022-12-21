Clarion-Limestone Girls Honor Senior Kendall Dunn With Victory Over Cranberry; Redbank Boys, Girls Both Topple Keystone



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Celebrating Senior Night to honor their only senior in Kendall Dunn, the Clarion-Limestone girls basketball team placed three players in double figures in posting a 53-20 victory over Cranberry on Tuesday evening.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Kendall Dunn, right, battles for a rebound during a game against Karns City last season/file photo)

Dunn got an honorary start and was immediately pulled after the opening tip. Lexi Coull then started an 8-0 run with a layup once the game resumed. The run helped the Lions post a 16-6 advantage after the first quarter.

“I have all the respect for their coach over there,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “Their girls play hard throughout the game and if our girls had come out as slow as we did last night things might have been a little different. But, we came out a little more focused and ready to go tonight.”

A Kendall Findlay bucket started the second quarter for Cranberry. However, C-L (3-5 overall) would score the next 10 points of the quarter to take a 26-10 halftime lead.

The Lions doubled up the Lady Berries in the third quarter 14-7 to increase their lead to 40-15 after three quarters.

Coull would add 10 of her 16 game-high points in the fourth quarter as C-L posted a 13-5 advantage to set the final score.

Alyssa Wiant and Jenna Dunn each also reached double figures with 12 points apiece for C-L while KK Sebastian-Sims chipped in with eight points. Dunn also grabbed seven rebounds while Coull and Sims each pulled down five boards. Alex Leadbetter handed out five assists.

“When you have three players score in double figures that tough to defend,” said Simpson. “It’s nice to see that balance and it shows how unselfish these girls are to share the basketball and to try and find the open girl.”

Jadyn Shumaker paced Cranberry with 11 points while Findlay added six.

“Kendall is a special person and she’s the heart of our team,” said Simpson referring to Kendall Dunn. “It really hurts us on the floor not having her out there and we’re still searching for someone to take over her leadership role. You just can’t replace a Kendall Dunn. We wish her nothing but the best and we know she’ll do well in whatever she does. You just appreciate that you have a Kendall when you have her, and the sky is the limit for her and her future.”

REDBANK VALLEY 59, KEYSTONE 23

Mylee Harmon scored 16 points and Alivia Huffman added 12 as the Bulldogs improved to 7-0.

Quinn White came off the bench to score eight points for Redbank Valley, which have held opponents on back-to-back nights to a combined 35 points.

Natalie Bowser led Keystone with 15 points.

CLARION 46, A-C VALLEY 22

Sophie Babington hit four 3-pointers as part of her 16-point night to lead the Bobcats.

Taylor Alston pitched in 13 points for Clarion.

Maddy Dehart led A-C Valley with six points and also had 12 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Owen Clouse had 18 points and Redbank Valley used a huge 19-0 run to down Keystone, 51-45.

Mason Clouse added 11 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 19-18, but surged ahead 37-19 at the end of the prodigious run.

Cole Henry paced Keystone with 15 points. Tyler Albright added 12 and Drew Keth 11 for the Panthers.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 75, CRANBERRY 39

Riley Klingensmith led a balanced Lions’ attack with 18 points and C-L cruised.

Five Lions reached double-digits in the scoring column.

Jack Craig added 13, Tommy Smith 12 and Alex Painter and Jase Ferguson 10 apiece.

Ferguson had a big all-around game with six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

VENANGO CATHOLIC 53, FOREST 32

James Henry was at it again.

The Vikings’ senior scored 29 points as Venango Catholic rolled.

Henry scored 13 in the first quarter alone on the way to his big tally.

Konner Beichner chipped in 15 points for the Vikings.

Mitch Bawden led Forest with 14 points.

